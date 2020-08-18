Letter: Motorcycle Helmet Law

AZ Motorcycle Helmet Laws are enforced against those under the age of 18. Isn't it time this was changed to require any operator/rider of a motorcycle to wear one? We've even had bicycle deaths that resulted from no helmet. My 67 yr old brother lost his life this way. I don't know if the recent accident of a 59 yr old man would have been saved if he were wearing a helmet. However, the benefits of the Helmet Laws outweigh the freedom lost. Theft of motorcycles in States w/a Helmet Law are noticeably reduced. Motorcycle thieves generally don't carry a helmet with them when they run across that opportunity to steal. Two benefits making it better than a Win/Win.
Patricia Cowan
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!