Letter: Mountain Park Restrictions Prevent Legal Recreation

Arizona is one of the most firearms friendly locations in the United States, which has made it alluring to move to for my family. However, I have noticed that in my time living here, the general area of Tucson is troubling for hunters. While game selections such as predatory, fur bearing, and small game animals are accessible to hunt essentially year-round (with some variations) across the state, these animals may not be legally harvested in the Tucson Mountain Park at all. Not only are firearms unwelcome of any caliber in the park to discharge, but also any archery only hunting that is not aimed at javelina, mule deer, or mountain lions. I am not a criminal. I'm an ethical, licensed United States sportsman desiring to harvest legal game animals on land that is owned by all of us, not just hikers and dog owners. Open up the Mountain Park.
Interest in this issue stems from a passion for small game archery hunting, and a background of hunting and fishing.
Anthony Rubino
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
