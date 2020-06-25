Letter: Mountain peak needs a new name
View Comments

Letter: Mountain peak needs a new name

It is despicable what John Wasson

did to fan the flames of hatred against ALL Apaches,

zealously encouraging, and vehemently defending, with his newspaper,

the men who heinously

murdered over 100 peaceful Apaches — the 1871 Camp Grant Massacre.

Now that statues of men who fought to defend slavery in the South

are being taken down, isn't it FINALLY time to have

Wasson's name removed from the highest peak in the Tucson Mountains?

Leo Mellon

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News