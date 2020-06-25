Letter: Mountain peak needs a new name

It is despicable what John Wasson
did to fan the flames of hatred against ALL Apaches,
zealously encouraging, and vehemently defending, with his newspaper,
the men who heinously
murdered over 100 peaceful Apaches — the 1871 Camp Grant Massacre.
Now that statues of men who fought to defend slavery in the South
are being taken down, isn't it FINALLY time to have
Wasson's name removed from the highest peak in the Tucson Mountains?
Leo Mellon
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
