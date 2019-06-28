Re: the June 22 section "Movie Star Paper Dolls."
What a wonderful surprise to see your spread on movie star paper dolls. I spent many contented hours as a child designing clothes for my cherished Rita Hayworth and Susan Hayward cutouts, and Dale and Roy and Trigger. I learned the joy of solitary play using my imagination, my creative skills and even story writing as Rita and I danced a tango in Tangiers in the flowing dress I clothed her in! Thank you to the brilliant editors (s) who thought to include these illustrations. They will have a cherished place in my memoirs.
Chris Angle
East side
