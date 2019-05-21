As a former reporter for the Star (for a short time many years ago) and the daughter of the wonderful man, my father, who was the mechanical superintendent for Tucson Newspapers for decades, I was saddened to hear that the printing of the paper will move to Phoenix. The shutting down of the press is not only the end of an era and the loss of jobs in Tucson, it will impact the news we receive. I honestly can remember times when the press was stopped to allow for late-breaking news. The transportation of the Star from Phoenix to Tucson for delivery is going to mean an earlier deadline for reporters -- and less coverage of breaking news. I certainly understand that newspapers are fighting to keep their doors open. However, less news and high subscription rates may not be the right answer.
Patricia Dunham
East side
