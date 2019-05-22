Your articles about the move of the Star's printing from Tucson to Phoenix were very interesting.
However, none of your stories that I recall revealed the impact of this move on your subscribers. Printing in Phoenix has some impacts on us because of the two-plus-hours needed to get the papers to Tucson, a newly imposed delay.
(1) Will delivery to homes of subscribers change? If so, how and where?
(2) Will reporters' deadlines change -- i.e., move up and reduce or eliminate late-breaking coverage?
(3) What other changes will this new system cause?
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
