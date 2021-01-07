Letter: Mr. Huckelberry's Contract

As a medical professional with 27 years of providing community service to Pima County, I strongly disagree with the Supervisors’ decision regarding Mr. Huckelberry’s contract renewal.
The contention this is a “new” Board is a non-starter. Members should be ready to govern on day one. These members have been involved in our community for years and held elected positions.
His contract has always coincided with the elected Board.
Our future hangs in the balance. Establishing “evaluations” is ludicrous. He can be terminated at any time without cause. His job performance is his “evaluation”. He successfully manages a 1.5 billion dollar budget. He has led addressing all aspects of the devastating human, economic and social consequences. He conducts weekly meetings with city managers and mayors. He works tirelessly and is always available to the Board. You will not find anyone with his abilities to develop and execute policy.
He should immediately be offered a new 4 year contract and be commended for his leadership. Anything less is offensive.
Paul Horwitz, M.D.
Northwest side
