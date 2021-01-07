 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mr. Huckelberry's Contract
View Comments

Letter: Mr. Huckelberry's Contract

As a medical professional with 27 years of providing community service to Pima County, I strongly disagree with the Supervisors’ decision regarding Mr. Huckelberry’s contract renewal.

The contention this is a “new” Board is a non-starter. Members should be ready to govern on day one. These members have been involved in our community for years and held elected positions.

His contract has always coincided with the elected Board.

Our future hangs in the balance. Establishing “evaluations” is ludicrous. He can be terminated at any time without cause. His job performance is his “evaluation”. He successfully manages a 1.5 billion dollar budget. He has led addressing all aspects of the devastating human, economic and social consequences. He conducts weekly meetings with city managers and mayors. He works tirelessly and is always available to the Board. You will not find anyone with his abilities to develop and execute policy.

He should immediately be offered a new 4 year contract and be commended for his leadership. Anything less is offensive.

Paul Horwitz, M.D.

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Local-issues

Letter: Support the zoo

Yes, the zoo expansion will remove some green space from Reid Park. However, we humans have removed a ton more green space and suitable habita…

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Local-issues

Letter: Invest in Ed

Governor Ducey continues his march to defy the will of the voters by opposing the voter-approved Invest in Education initiative. Presumably, h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News