Letter: Mr. R. Peddy, (Sunday, 21Mar22).

As a scientist with almost 40 years’ experience in drug discovery and drug development I am disappointed you published the letter from Mr. Peddy (Sunday, 21Mar22).
Phase 1, 2, and 3 Clinical Trials have been completed involving tens of thousands of volunteers for safety and efficacy. These have been a collaborative effort with the FDA, their international regulatory counterparts, academia, and the pharmaceutical industry. Drug safety is paramount, data is always continually collected.
The FDA reviewed the data along with the reviews from independent safety review committees. This is the exact reason that the EUA exists, it’s to get help to those who need it as fast as possible.
I agree the government shouldn’t bribe and/or threaten its citizens to be vaccinated. I am hopeful with a presentation of facts those who are hesitant to get the vaccine will do so.
Leslie Romanyshyn
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.