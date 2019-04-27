Regarding TEP’s rate increase. I ask. Do you think that if we voted for people on the Arizona Corporation Commission, who protected the public, and not corporations, maybe we wouldn’t have these issues?
And yes the amount of CO2 in the air today wouldn’t go away! But it wouldn’t get any worse either. The fuel industry lobbies Washington with millions. They spend 88 percent of their money on republican legislators who deny climate change.
Trump plans to invest 38 million in coal research (socialism?), while placing tariffs and kneecapping the renewable energy industry. Over 800,000 jobs current and growing in the clean energy sector. The Green New Deal supports the transition from fossil fuel to renewables, and rebuilding our infrastructure. When’s the last time legislation has passed anything that hasn’t caused longer prison sentences, hurt women, or has transferred more wealth to fewer?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.