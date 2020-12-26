Letter: Mr. Tallmadge Will Be Missed

In the 1980's, both of my daughters were fortunate to have Jim Tallmadge, Mr. T, as their 6th grade teacher at Sam Hughes. His delight in his students and his joy in educating them translated to their joy in learning. He made each of them feel special. Some years later I was again fortunate to interact with Mr. T, this time as the social worker/counselor at Sam Hughes. Once again I saw the impact a truly gifted educator can have. When Mr. T retired, he never left his kids at Sam Hughes. He returned as a volunteer chess teacher, opening young minds to creative and strategic thinking and always making it fun. When my daughters and I learned that Mr. T had died, we cried. Covid took him from us far too soon, depriving the next generation of Sam Hughes students of a truly remarkable teacher. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Rebecca Crow
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.