Letter: Mr. Trump, please stay home

How much is the president's trip to Arizona next week going to cost us, the Arizona taxpayers? If I remember correctly he still owes Arizona thousands of dollars from previous visits. He is coming to AZ to talk about "Industry". Really? Why? If he wanted to address mega-drought, water, solar energy, then coming to AZ might make sense. We do not have the money to host a pointless display of presidential authority and we do not have the time to waste listening to uninformed statements about the current crisis. Mr. Trump should stay home, and shelter-in-place like the rest of sensible Americans.

Bonnie Poulos

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

