Letter: Ms Krucker’s Outrage

Ms Krucker’s Outrage about KJB !
I think I missed her outrage about Brett Kavanaugh and ACB !
Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen Corey Booker we’re merciless in their interrogation.
Such class !
I think I’ve missed her Outrage about Open Borders,
Sex talk with Children in K-3.
Prosecuting Trump for Jan 6th,
Inflation on Steroids,
War on Fossil fuels and begging America Haters to increase production,
Fentanyl deaths X ????
Resentment about
95% of African American Boys who are Fatherless ( Barack Obama )
Unprosecuted Crime on BLM Street Riots but Jan 6 people held without Due process for over a year,
Systemic Racism,
Destroying Women’s Sports with Men competing declaring as Women.
No Outrage ?
Outrage seems to be a One-way street.
Hypocrisy X ????
Richard Barnes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.