 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ms Krucker’s Outrage

  • Comments

Ms Krucker’s Outrage about KJB !

I think I missed her outrage about Brett Kavanaugh and ACB !

Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen Corey Booker we’re merciless in their interrogation.

Such class !

I think I’ve missed her Outrage about Open Borders,

Sex talk with Children in K-3.

Prosecuting Trump for Jan 6th,

Inflation on Steroids,

War on Fossil fuels and begging America Haters to increase production,

Fentanyl deaths X ????

Resentment about

95% of African American Boys who are Fatherless ( Barack Obama )

Unprosecuted Crime on BLM Street Riots but Jan 6 people held without Due process for over a year,

People are also reading…

Systemic Racism,

Destroying Women’s Sports with Men competing declaring as Women.

No Outrage ?

Outrage seems to be a One-way street.

Hypocrisy X ????

Richard Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: Transgender rights

The hypocrisy of bills SB1165 and SB1138 might be comical if they were not so mean-spirited. Selecting transgender youth as the target for the…

Letter: Chuck's Sneaky Exit

Long time Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry "officially" retires July 4th, 2021 but the folks responsible for his employment, the Co…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News