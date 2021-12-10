 Skip to main content
Letter: Mt. Lemmon Highway Safety
Letter: Mt. Lemmon Highway Safety

Many thanks to the Rincon District Sheriff Commander, Lt. Stengel, for updating the electronic board (base of Mt. Lemmon) message to read “Slower traffic use pullouts to avoid congestion.” I utilize the Mt. Lemmon highway weekly and have witnessed many near disasters involving frustrated and impatient drivers (automobiles & motorcycles) disregarding double yellow lines and blind curves to pass slower traffic. It only takes a few seconds for a slower vehicle to use one of the many pullouts. I hope everyone will heed the message!

Michael Shannon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

