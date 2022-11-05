 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mt Lemmon

  • Comments

Some months ago, the Mt Lemmon road surface was "repaired"

in such a poor fashion that there are now signs saying "Slow" and "Dangerous Road". On the steep, downhill side, from milepost 3 to milepost 1, a few potholes were paved over with many lane-wide "patches" that are in reality speed bumps. Many hundreds of cyclists ride on this otherwise great road, but on the descent one can only go so slowly, and now keeping control on such a steep decline is very difficult and as the sign says, Dangerous.

If the powers-that-be were to try to ride this section I'm sure they'd be shocked at what they (and we taxpayers) paid for, repair-wise.

My advice to anyone attempting to ride this section for the first time: Be Careful!

David Armet

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 209

The deceptively named "Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act" would have broad and extremely harmful outcomes for tenants and landlords, be…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News