Letter: Mt Lemmon

Some months ago, the Mt Lemmon road surface was "repaired"
in such a poor fashion that there are now signs saying "Slow" and "Dangerous Road". On the steep, downhill side, from milepost 3 to milepost 1, a few potholes were paved over with many lane-wide "patches" that are in reality speed bumps. Many hundreds of cyclists ride on this otherwise great road, but on the descent one can only go so slowly, and now keeping control on such a steep decline is very difficult and as the sign says, Dangerous.
If the powers-that-be were to try to ride this section I'm sure they'd be shocked at what they (and we taxpayers) paid for, repair-wise.
My advice to anyone attempting to ride this section for the first time: Be Careful!
David Armet
Midtown
