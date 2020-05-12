Letter: Municipal or Local Money

Americans are facing an uncertain financial future. In the wake of the current crisis. A solution for Tucsonans could be with the adoption and use of municipal money. This has already proven effective in other cities and was effectively used in some municipalities during the Great Depression.
The idea is simple. The city designs and prints its own money. Investors like local businesses and individuals can purchase the money with their Federal money (greenbacks). Municipal money can only be spent in the municipality that issues it. It does Not Replace Federal money.
Using municipal money strengthens our local economy. Most of us spend a great deal of our money in our city. In times of dire financial stress, Municipal Money will keep local businesses and those who work there open. We would essentially have all services available and people working like usual. Municipal Money helps people make the choice to keep the money in our city.
Let’s Do It!
Anna Murphey
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
