I am still concerned about the murder of the hydrology professor as almost the same event happened at the UofA College of Nursing on 10/28/2002 when a mentally unstable student with a grudge with one of the female professors walked into the College of Nursing and and killed this female professors along with two other female professors in the hallway. This is the same scenario of the death of the the hydrology professor who was shot and killed in his office. In both cases, the shooter just walked into the office and pulled the trigger. UofA should relocate these professors whenever they feel threatened or received threats. Put them in another location away from their usual office for all conferences, group meetings or individual student meetings. Off campus would be best. This should continue until the person felt to be a threat had been apprehended or left the area. I feel this is a common sense step to protect UofA staff.