My wife and I attended the outstanding presentation of "The Music Man." If you like great singing, dancing, humor and watching young people and adults come together for a pleasant evening then this Arizona Theatre Company show is the place to be.
The set design was outstanding. There were 27 actors on the stage. Several of the actors were local elementary students, middle school and above with a local high-school band playing a number at the conclusion of the play to a standing ovation, yelling and clapping by over 500 attendees. All of this took place when Arizona became a State in 1912. What a great way to forget everything and enjoy a great feeling of joy.
Donald G. Phillips
Foothills
