Letter: Musical Carousel Asset to Tucson's Arts Scene

An article in last week's Caliente (Feb. 27th) listed four reasons to attend the classic American musical Carousel, performed by Tucson's own Arts Express. After attending last Sunday's matinee, I would like to add a fifth reason: The Performance. A cast of 34, all locals, brought to life a story as relevant to today as it was when first produced 75 years ago, filled with raw emotions of lust, love, self-loathing and more, as universal as time itself.
Singing, dancing, acting and live orchestra combined to create a show par excellence and the standing ovation was well deserved. The musical was presented at The Berger on W. Speedway, but it could have been Broadway in NY.
Bravo, Arts Express! Thank you for a memorable afternoon of great theater.
Tickets are available for this weekend's productions of Carousel, which runs through March 8. For further information, check out the AE website at www.arts-express.org or call 520-319-0400
Barbara Russek
North side
