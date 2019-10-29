Re: the Oct. 27 article "Musical 'Pippin' puts existential angst to lovely music."
I jest finished reading Kathleen Allen's review of 'Pippin', which was performed by The Arizona Repertory Theatre, and I must say that I completely disagree with her mostly negative review.
Her criticisms are primarily based on her perception that the themes of the musically presented story are not "charming".
I seem to recall a musical that was also based on themes that were not "charming". These themes were: racism,
inner-city poverty, gang culture and murder, and the musical was called ' West Side Story'. Charming? No! Excellent? Yes!
My family and I thoroughly enjoyed this production and the story presented within, as it presented a theme and story with actual substance and meaning, as opposed to typical musicals which are mostly feel good "fluff".
We attended last Saturday's 1st preview performance and , apparently, most of the audience felt similarly as the show was given a rousing standing ovation!
Daniel Egan
East side
