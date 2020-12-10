Letter: MVP's ?????

I'm a bit confused here? All during the pandemic I kept hearing how senior citizens over the age of 65 were so very important and needed to be extra vigilant in guarding against exposure to COVID because they were valuable and precious loved ones. We needed to be careful about where we went and that most of the time we should be sheltering in place. Now the latest information on how the vaccines will be allocated hardly supports the claim that we are MVP's (Most Vulnerable Population). We are now projected to be so far down the list that we are less precious than gas station attendants, bank tellers and funeral home workers. But hey, at least we're in the same category as prisoners, which is what we've felt like all along anyway!
John Sjursen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
