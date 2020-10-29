Letter: MxSally? No.

The first time Martha McSally came to my attention was on TV in January 2020. A CNN reporter, Manu Raju, pointed a microphone to her and asked her a question. Her response? "I won't talk to you. You're a liberal hack, a liberal hack buddy."
Wow! And recently a reporter asked her if she was proud of her relationship with Donald Trump. She refused to answer.
So if she thinks you are liberal or a Trump fan, she doesn't want anything to do with you.
I will vote for Mark Kelly.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
