Letter: My American Dream

Juan Ciscomani will soon be our US House District 6 Representative. Mr. Ciscomani won this election with a narrow victory over Kirsten Engle, with many of those votes coming from the almost not certified election in Cochise County. And this is the party Ciscomani seems to be comfortable representing.

I am hoping coming January he will remember that narrow victory and vote to represent all of LD6, not just those Cochise County voters.

Ciscomani's ads during the campaign touted his admiration for the "American Dream." My American Dream is a congressional representative who votes more inclusively than being part of the MAGA Republic party.

Fran McNeely

Northeast side