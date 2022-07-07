Letter: My COVID EXPERIENCE

No doubt there is stigma attached with contracting COVID, I considered not sharing this information, but I am anyway. I’m just an average person, and like many of you I began to let my guard down. I stopped wearing my mask in crowded indoor locations. Costco, grocery stores, restaurants, movies and yes even the D-Backs Chase Field. Four days ago, I awoke with a sore throat, not unusual for this time of year, then a stiff neck, then the sniffles, I wrote these off as a “summer cold.” Then my temperature spiked to 99.9, everything ached, my lungs burned, my head hurt and I was congested. I took the home test, positive for COVID! These were many of the same reactions I had when I had both shots and both boosters. While I was lying in bed and my lungs hurt, I thought, “crap this might be it.” And the isolation from my loved ones has been hell. COVID is here, it is unpleasant, wear your mask.