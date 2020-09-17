Letter: My Experience with Rex Scott

I worked with Rex Scott, a candidate for Pima County Supervisor in District 1, when he was the Principal of Catalina Magnet High School. Mr. Scott often said to the staff, “If it’s on your plate it’s on my plate too.” This is Rex’s approach to leadership: to make other people’s lives better by sharing their burdens and responsibilities. He knows that a real leader is a trusted servant.
Rex and I have stayed in contact since then. Today he is a friend. From then until now I have never heard Rex Scott say an unkind word about anyone. Rex focuses on the things that he has in common with others. This is real leadership and it is what we need in Pima County. Rex will be a Supervisor who builds relationships, finds common ground, and relates to others with empathy, not one rooted in political divisiveness. I know first-hand that Pima County would be a better place with a Supervisor like Rex Scott.
Peter Schnittman
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
