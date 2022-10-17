Letter: My Experience with Tucson Wildlife Center

Thank you for your excellent reporting on problems at the Tucson Wildlife Center. I am a former volunteer (2021) who came to TWC with lofty expectations and later resigned due to poor training, disrespect of volunteers, and TWC’s fear-based culture.

New volunteers receive little training or feedback. We worked in a hot, cramped room feeding baby birds during the busy nesting season with little oversight. Scheduling is haphazard—some weeks we had too many volunteers and others not enough. Veterinarians rarely interact with volunteers; they silently enter the room, examine the birds, and leave as if we are not there. Staff are often overheard disparaging other volunteers.

I wrestled with approaching the board with suggestions on ways to improve morale but was advised to keep quiet.

When I submitted my resignation, I received no response. It speaks volumes that it took weeks for the volunteer coordinator to notice my absence.

While I applaud the TWC’s mission, it has a huge culture problem. Our wildlife deserve better.

Laurie Cantillo

Foothills