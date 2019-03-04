Re: the March 2 letter to the editor "El Charro is hardly a standout."
I respectfully disagree with the letter writer. I have several friends who love the food at El Charro. When my brother and sister-in-law visit Tucson I take them to this fine Mexican restaurant (they will have come here three times in four years — they love the city.) In May, I plan on taking them to El Charro when we tour downtown. I am happy to see this fine restaurant was one of the finalists.
Judith Hubbard
Midtown
