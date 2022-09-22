Letter: My friends have been erased

I still like The Star, but at 85 someone has added another difficulty to my mornings.

Dilbert lies flat on the floor in the press room. Wally and Jeremy from Zits share an office. Neither character cares much about what readers read every morning.

Pet adoption friends Mooch and Earl disappeared soon after Earl learned to sit. Will he work hard on fetch night? Mooch keeps happy with his little pink sock.

So many friends are gone, erased from my mornings.

I get Peanuts for breakfast instead. Charlie and Lucy are 72 now. I thought the kids retired when Charles Schultz died. Pulling a football away from Charlie Brown is not nice, just ask our former president.

I almost need a magnifying glass to read my recently downsized morning mood improver before I read my daily dose of aggravation, manufactured in part by the disciples of the former president, on this page and other pages.

Wayne Beal

Green Valley

Wayne Beal

Green Valley