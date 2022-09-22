 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: My friends have been erased

  • Comments

I still like The Star, but at 85 someone has added another difficulty to my mornings.

Dilbert lies flat on the floor in the press room. Wally and Jeremy from Zits share an office. Neither character cares much about what readers read every morning.

Pet adoption friends Mooch and Earl disappeared soon after Earl learned to sit. Will he work hard on fetch night? Mooch keeps happy with his little pink sock.

So many friends are gone, erased from my mornings.

I get Peanuts for breakfast instead. Charlie and Lucy are 72 now. I thought the kids retired when Charles Schultz died. Pulling a football away from Charlie Brown is not nice, just ask our former president.

I almost need a magnifying glass to read my recently downsized morning mood improver before I read my daily dose of aggravation, manufactured in part by the disciples of the former president, on this page and other pages.

People are also reading…

Wayne Beal

Green Valley

Wayne Beal

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News