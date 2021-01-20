Letter: My Hopes for the future

I expect and hope that the world will be different. Like others, I want a return to the “golden days of yesteryear”. A country where the President
communicates with and through his employees and appointees,
meets with national and foreign leaders as equal human beings,
travels to the states and other countries where he is greeted with respect,
reaches out to those in this country who are suffering,
welcomes both his enemies and friends to engage with him in dialogue,
wants to improve the lot of all Americans,
recognizes that there have been inequities in life which can be remedied,
treats both men and women as valuable assets to this country,
respects and adheres to the Constitution,
laughs,
pets his dogs and cat, and
loves America and his wife, not in that order.
Marilyn Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.