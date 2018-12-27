The November elections in 2018 have significantly changed the political map of the USA, and already now we notice a significant up-tick in the way future development is shaping up. Our world is facing ever more severe problems, and putting one's head into the sand won’t solve anything, not even in Arizona. Thirteen federal agencies in the U.S. government published a major report about looming climate change, but President Trump rejects the warning, as usual, still dreaming of a return to an outdated and constantly declining coal industry.
There is hope, however, since people begin to wake up and pay more attention to the actual situation and distrust the many fake news spread by radio talk hosts, TV hosts, and hate-spewing newspapers. On Dec. 5, a judge at a superior court ruled that a major portion of Arizona’s campaign finance laws enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2016 violate the state constitution. The days of "dark money" are coming to an end. All this indicates that we as voters can expect to regain access to truth, transparency, critical thinking, and fairness in the political process.
We demand openness in politics, trust in good journalism, and confidence in the observations made by scientists and scholars about our past and present world so that we can build the future. True democracy is my mantra for 2019; no longer gerrymandering, shenanigan deal-making behind closed doors, voter repression, and inhumane treatment of refugees and asylum seekers. As an American, I want to be proud of my neighbors, my city, my state and my country!
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.