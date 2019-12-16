Let's see. If I flash a DPS ID card, I can drive 90 miles an hour, escape paying a speeding ticket, and skate above everyone else. How about if I flash a hospice or hospital ID card? Clergy ID card? TUSD or university? Union? My blood type? My membership in a garden club? Sorry, but Milstead should not even have expected or accepted such treatment. And then our governor gave it his stamp of approval. We wonder how there can be corruption at the highest levels of our government. Look at where it starts.
Carolyn Ancell
Oro Valley
