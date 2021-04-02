 Skip to main content
Letter: My Larry McMurtry encounter
Hearing of the death of Larry McMurtry recalled my encounter with him. I work at Bookmans and having the same first name as Bob Oldfather means I sometimes get calls from salespeople hoping to talk to the top guy. Back when we were at Campbell and Grant, Mr. McMurtry had this situation when he asked to see Bob, was sent to the back room and found me instead. He was probably disappointed the original Bob was not there that day but he was gracious and I had a memorable experience.

Robert Fisher

Vail

