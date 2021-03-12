 Skip to main content
Letter: My Neighborhood Park
Letter: My Neighborhood Park

It doesn't matter what side of the argument you are on with the Reid Park Zoo expansion. What matters is the precedence it will set, and I look forward to it. We have seen more Council Members advocating for public input and feedback. Still, those who argue to continue the expansion could make the argument, "the zoo had a better community engagement strategy than the city normally does." That assertion would not be wrong. Before discussing the central business district and participatory budgeting, the city frequently would spiritlessly engage in a public engagement process where the community would not understand what exactly was going with the city's expressed goal of "keeping it broad enough to allow for changes." So whatever Mayor and Council pass along for both the Zoological Society and my neighborhood park, is a robust community engagement process going to be commonplace?

Andres A Portela

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

