Letter: My New Legislative District

I should have paid more attention to State redistricting. Driving down Houghton Road, I easily saw 50 giant red signs for State Sen. Vince Leach. So I looked at my new voter card and I am now in LD17, not LD10 as before. I have lived near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road for 44 years and it has been LD10 for at least 10 years.

The old LD10 was competitive with both Republican and Democrats winning. LD17 now leans heavily Republican. Per Tucson.com, Sen. Leach who lives in Saddlebrooke, Pinal County lobbied for Tucson’s far east side because of the high number of Republicans. LD17 encompasses three mountain ranges and north to Red Rock, Pinal county and Marana to the west. I seriously doubt that I have the same issues as voters in Saddlebrooke, Oro Valley or Dove Mountain.

Thank you Arizona voters for allowing the no shame and corrupt GOP to ruin our State.

Terry Gruenenfelder

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

