Re: the May 1 letter "Yes to Rosemont."
Yes, it's fortunate that the first open pit would not be at the base of Mt. Wrightson. What would be unfortunate are the three additional pits, Peach-Elgin, Broad Top, and Copper World, that HudBay has promised its shareholders, along with the huge expansion of the existing Imerys limestone mine, north of HudBay's claims. In 2014 HudBay stated that this site will be their industrial hub and have since increased their holdings over 10,000 additional acres.
Fifty percent less water for the first pit is over 4,000 gallons/minute/24/7/365 for 19 years, unless more is needed! The high-voltage 138K electric lines and 40 inch water pipes will travel over 20 miles through Lopez Pass. I guess a tent covering the entire site would be how the dust is contained? Don't be fooled by their promise of a quick (19 year), environmentally sensitive mining project. Their investors have been promised much, much more.
Carol Shinsky
Vail
