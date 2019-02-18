In regard to Jill Jorden Spitz's removal of my and many others' favorite comic strip (Non Sequitur) make note. The day you drop it is the day I cancel my subscription. Count on it. You daily publish politicians rancid comments without and regard to the damage they may cause. I'll be you did not get one complaint. Jill is making a point to save her child's mind? Really? He seen and knows more that you will ever realize. Adios Jill to you and the Star
Kym Jones
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.