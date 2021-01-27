Letter: "My Way or the Wrong Way" ??

I came across two things this weekend which gave me pause to think and should do the same for Southern Arizonans.
On Saturday at a farmers market every vendor and customer was masked and distant except for one defiant customer and his daughter.
On Sunday on "60 Minutes" Doctor Fauci told Ted Koppel that if American Covid deaths were proportionate to our population they would be 80,000 not 5 times that and rapidly rising.
This morning Kelli Ward talked about "fighting for our American way of life"
Has anyone here ever wondered if our "American Way" of meeting these times is wrong?? Our national deaths translates to 8 out of every 9 people in Pinal County DEAD !!.
Science deniers and seditionists bleat about all their freedoms to act but before that, at base, unambiguous "right" and "wrong" does exist yet people still refuse to open their eyes.
Timothy Canny
Foothills
