Letter: Myth: Anyone Can Teach

Megan Mcardle sometimes offers wisdom. Yesterday she did not. Her ignorance of teaching betrays either her foolishness or her complicity in the conspiracy to eliminate universal public education.

The myth that subject-matter exams can replace teacher credentialing is common among conservatives/libertarians, but it’s nonsensical. You can’t expect some bloke with a degree in xyz to be a decent teacher. Here’s a true story:

Despite my reservations, my hiring committee once demanded we select a candidate to teach math/science because of his background, which was indeed impressive—40 credits in math, 30 in science. Turned out the guy couldn’t teach. We had to replace him midyear. Happily, I got him to resign.

Here’s the point: teaching is a set of skills…a profession, like medicine or law. Researcher Madeleine Hunter proved this years ago, case closed. Good teachers know HOW to teach. Great teachers know HOW to teach, along with some science, history or English.

Jim Christ

East side