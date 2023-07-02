Re: the June 25 letter "Finger Rock buyouts."
Whew, sorry that someone’s envy shows up in a Letter To The Editor, very interesting.
Without folks that have resources to afford houses in the Foothills many of our cultural establishments would not exist. Too, perhaps and not sure when you buy a house along the Finger Rock wash you weren’t aware of potential problems, perhaps you were and didn’t influence your buying there, perhaps.
Don’t refer to your fellow Tucsonans as "stupid", what does that accomplish, absolutely nothing, don’t we tell our children not to name call, hope so.
Binky Luckhurst Woodward
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.