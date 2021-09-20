Letter: Name Calling in Politics

Not so long ago, the conservative writers to this page were constantly calling Dems “emotional”. I find it interesting that the left does not call the right emotional about their Covid 19 stances. Science is the antithesis of emotion and yet too many Republicans follow their emotional star, Trump.
A Pew Research Center poll obtained the results that mask wearing was the number one difficulty or challenge to Republicans and 9th to Dems. NBC News vaccination polls show Republicans at 55% and Dems at 88%. Within the Republican party, it gets worse. Trumpsters are at 46% and Republicans who favor party over Trump at 62%.
The emotional bond to the great liar has a much deeper hold on his cult than civic decency and shared responsibility for America’s health and lives. As Shapiro eloquently described to us a while back, truth and/or facts are no match for beliefs. The same is shown for science vs tribalism.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.