With the latest batch of "Letters to the Editor" I've noticed a lot of name-calling and the invocation of dictators past especially towatds those who voted Republican. To all I offer this quote, "'It's a universal law - intolerance is the first sign of an inadequate education. An ill-educated person behaves with arrogant impatience, whereas truly profound education breeds humility' .....Solzhenitsyn, August 1914.