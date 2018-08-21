Re: the Aug. 17 article "Animal rights activists push TUSD to consider renaming 'rodeo break.'"
The important and primary function of schools and our teachers is to educate people. Summer vacation, fall and spring breaks, holidays and early-release days already allow students needed time away from studies, and for families to enjoy recreational activities together.
Rodeo involves the gratuitous use of extreme physical force against animals; it is animal abuse masquerading as entertainment. The current two-day school rodeo vacation/break is unnecessary and amounts to the educational community’s, and by extension, the taxpayer’s implicit support of the institution of rodeo. Rather than going through the superficiality of renaming this time-away from school event, let’s instead use those days to have the kids learn about the positive aspects of our community in a classroom setting, and let the rodeo industry fend for itself.
Deb Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.