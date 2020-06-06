Letter: Names Of People Arrested Over The Weekend

I was so happy to see the Star publish the names of those arrested after the State Imposed Curfew hour. It shows more than just curfew violations and outstanding warrants and such, and it now creating the "Stepping stone" for their records to build into REAL jail time! I hope their families feel the shame of their children and sends a message to their friends will take note that they WILL be arrested and their past revealed as well! Hopefully this will deter or lessen any further these types of conduct!
Troy Curtis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!