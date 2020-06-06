Letter: Names Of People Arrested Over The Weekend
View Comments

Letter: Names Of People Arrested Over The Weekend

I was so happy to see the Star publish the names of those arrested after the State Imposed Curfew hour. It shows more than just curfew violations and outstanding warrants and such, and it now creating the "Stepping stone" for their records to build into REAL jail time! I hope their families feel the shame of their children and sends a message to their friends will take note that they WILL be arrested and their past revealed as well! Hopefully this will deter or lessen any further these types of conduct!

Troy Curtis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News