Letter: Nana Ayudame

Who to call in an emergency?
Dialing 911 for help might mean you or your loved ones will end up dead. If you are a minority, verbal and physical abuse is a certainty.
I cry for the brutal death of Carlos Ingram Lopez at the hands of Tucson Police.
The young man struggled, calling out to his grandmother for help and begging for water. Instead, the grandmother was rudely ordered to stay away and her grandson denied water while being inhumanely restrained.
According to the New York Times, the Tucson medical examiner's office ruled the manner of death undetermined.
What we do know is that Mr Lopez's hideous demise was kept secret for two months. Now the guilty police officers have resigned. They will probably receive pensions.
Chris Magnus is culpable for not knowing what is going on in his own police department. He should quit.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
