Letter: Nana Ayudame
View Comments

Letter: Nana Ayudame

Who to call in an emergency?

Dialing 911 for help might mean you or your loved ones will end up dead. If you are a minority, verbal and physical abuse is a certainty.

I cry for the brutal death of Carlos Ingram Lopez at the hands of Tucson Police.

The young man struggled, calling out to his grandmother for help and begging for water. Instead, the grandmother was rudely ordered to stay away and her grandson denied water while being inhumanely restrained.

According to the New York Times, the Tucson medical examiner's office ruled the manner of death undetermined.

What we do know is that Mr Lopez's hideous demise was kept secret for two months. Now the guilty police officers have resigned. They will probably receive pensions.

Chris Magnus is culpable for not knowing what is going on in his own police department. He should quit.

Susana Manzana

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News