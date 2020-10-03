Letter: Nanos embraces Democratic Values

The Pima County Democratic Party exists to elect Democrats who promote Democratic values. It is with dismay and sadness that we watch Ms. LaWall betray her party, and the Democratic activists who have stood by and elected her for twenty-four years. By endorsing Republican Sheriff Napier over the qualified Democratic nominee Chris Nanos, Ms. LaWall also endorses Napier's embrace of Trump's inhumane and illegal immigration policy, environmentally catastrophic border wall, promotion of civil unrest, and refusal to condemn white supremacy. Ms. LaWall's betrayal follows her attack on the Second Chances Act - a tragically successful effort to deny Arizonans a much-needed vote on criminal justice reform. During the reign of Trump, with Republicans undermining the very foundations of democracy, LaWall's actions are especially unconscionable. Her retirement comes none too soon. We look forward to electing Chris Nanos and accomplishing meaningful criminal justice reform in partnership with our new Pima County Attorney, Laura Conover.
Alison Jones, Chair of the Pima County Democratic Party
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!