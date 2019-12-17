Letter: Napping Snakes
Letter: Napping Snakes

Napping snakes - missing one important species

As a recent transplant from upstate NY I truly appreciate all the news from the Daily Star on ecology/environmental concerns and the incredible Tim Stellar. I thoroughly enjoyed reading J Demers article on the winter napping rattlers in our area. I am no expert but I do believe we have 6 venomous species in the Tucson area. The one missing from her article is the AZ black rattlesnake found at higher elevations such as Mt Lemmon area. I would encourage all residents to come to Catalina State Park on Saturdays from 10-1 (weather permitting) to see the 6 live species on display that are native to our area including the AZ black. I am lucky to volunteer at this great program and hear from many residents about their sightings of the AZ black when hiking Mt Lemmon trails. After a shed it can be one of the most beautiful snakes - this coming from one who hated snakes prior to landing in TUS.

Jo Eaton

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

