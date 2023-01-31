Letter: National Anthem

I'm a veteran and a long time Arizona basketball season ticket holder. Part of my enjoyment comes from hearing the wonderful UofA band play the National Anthem. On rare occasions talented vocalists have taken on the difficult song and I am thrilled with every one. Last week the National Anthem was attempted by a young man with a electric guitar. I am not expert on music but I know what I like and don't like. The young man began playing and it was soon obvious that either his talents or the equipment he was using was not up to the excellence I am used to. The guitar squeaked and squawked and delivered a message that just left me wondering, What if. As an added attraction the young man soon placed the guitar behind his head and continued. Unfortunately this attempt fell just as flat as the rest. Upon ending people around me had glazed looks on their faces. So sad.