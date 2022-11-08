Letter: National Guard activation

Re: the Nov. 3 article "Lake would use National Guard as political pawn."

Many thanks to Master Sergeant Ritz for her informative opinion piece about the use of National Guard troops. Hopefully there is someone in the Guard lobbying to get the federal benefits for the Arizona National Guard when they are activated by the state. It is disgraceful that that is not automatic in every state.

Kerri Lake has openly admitted that she thinks the Arizona National Guard is her private army to be sent to "police" any situation that will get her more attention from the extremists in the GOP. This, among a laundry list of disqualifications, starting with zero experience governing anything besides a teleprompter, is reason to vote for Katie Hobbs. Ms. Hobbs has actual government experience, policy ideas and is sane.

Gini Gethmann

Northeast side