 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: National Guard activation

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 3 article "Lake would use National Guard as political pawn."

Many thanks to Master Sergeant Ritz for her informative opinion piece about the use of National Guard troops. Hopefully there is someone in the Guard lobbying to get the federal benefits for the Arizona National Guard when they are activated by the state. It is disgraceful that that is not automatic in every state.

Kerri Lake has openly admitted that she thinks the Arizona National Guard is her private army to be sent to "police" any situation that will get her more attention from the extremists in the GOP. This, among a laundry list of disqualifications, starting with zero experience governing anything besides a teleprompter, is reason to vote for Katie Hobbs. Ms. Hobbs has actual government experience, policy ideas and is sane.

Gini Gethmann

People are also reading…

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Kari Lake

I find it appalling yet sadly amusing that the Republican candidate for Governor’s only qualification other than being a supporter of Trump's …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News