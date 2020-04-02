Letter: National Guard
Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-stock grocery shelves!” What? The greatest benefactors of this whole panic buying fiasco is the grocery stores. How about we let the grocery stores hire all the bar and restaurant workers who no longer have a job since Governor Ducey and Mayor Romero shut them down and put them out of work. These people need a pay check. Let them re-stock the shelves and save our National Guard for what there were intended to be. Not stock boys.

Tim Robertson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

