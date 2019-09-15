Arizonans depend on rain more than anyone, but because of the spotty nature of our precipitation, we don't have a clear picture of "how much" and "where." What the airport got is little help!
The good people of the Community Cooperative Rain Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) are trying to get 15,000 volunteers nationwide to report every morning. This growing network has operated for over twenty years and has become an essential contributor to both immediate weather information and to climatological data.
We especially need daily reports from outlying and less populated areas in Arizona. CoCoRaHS will send you a standard rain gauge, and all you have to do is check it every morning and enter the rain amount. Then you can also see how much more everyone else got!
Look up CoCoRaHS.org, or check with the local Weather Bureau station.
Christian Hansen
Foothills
