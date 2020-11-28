Letter: “Native Votes” AP photos / captions include one egregious error

The Star’s 11-20 reprint of an otherwise balanced Associated Press article on how Native votes were critical to Biden’s Arizona win is flawed because the two AP photos were of Trump rallies, and one identifies Trump advocate Myron Lizer as President of the Navajo Nation. Lizer isn’t.
The article itself, way down in paragraph 18, correctly identifies Lizer as Vice-President, but some readers won’t get beyond the front-and-center photo.
Navajo Nation President is Jonathan Nez, not even mentioned. Since Dinetá instituted pandemic curfews and mask wearing months ago, while the Arizona government still dithers, I doubt Nez supports the present Incumbent.
Nez also called mask-wearers “warriors,” because “They are protecting the lives of the people,” as reported in the Star.
It’s excellent to note that not all indigenous peoples speak with one voice, but do two Trump rally photos for an article on a Biden win indicate unspoken bias?
Ila Abernathy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
